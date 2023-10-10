If you’re looking for a seasonal job, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire thousands of part-time and full-time workers for the holidays.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail locations across the U.S. and Canada will be holding a National Hiring Event on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., they will be conducting on-site interviews. Positions are in local retail, distribution, contact center and hospitality.

FILE PHOTO. Shoppers pass in front of Sale signs displayed at a Bass Pro Outdoor World LLC store on Black Friday in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Photographer: Eve Edelheit/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested are encouraged to apply in advance at basspro.com/careers.

Most positions require applicants to be 18 years or older, but some food service positions are open to those 16 and older.

The company says benefits include merchandise discounts, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and health, dental and life insurance for eligible team members.