UPS announced it intends to hire more than 2,0000 seasonal employees in the Houston area in anticipation of the holiday rush.

According to the company close to 80% of the positions do not require an interview and nationally, they look to recruit more than 100,000 seasonal workers.

The application takes about 20 minutes to complete with full and part-time season positions available. UPS says the positions primarily include seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers, and package handlers.

Some permanent positions also are available in certain areas for those who apply early.

According to UPS, key details to know are:

Seasonal hourly wages start at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers, while driving positions begin at $23 per hour.

UPS provides employment opportunities with competitive wages and benefits, along with prospects for advancement and access to paid education for employees who choose to remain with the company.

"The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike," said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. "We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process."