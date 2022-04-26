Search underway near Smith Point for missing 88-year-old boater

The Coast Guard and several other agencies are searching for an 88-year-old boater who did not return from fishing near Smith Point in Chambers County on Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, the boater is believed to have been fishing in Galveston Bay. His wife called authorities around 4:30 p.m. to report that he hadn’t returned.

The missing man was in a 16-foot green aluminum boat with a bimini top. It’s not known if he was wearing a life jacket.

Officials say the man typically fishes in Trinity Bay from Smith Point to Anahuac, or in East Bay.

Coast Guard helicopter and boat crews launched for the search. Several other agencies are also involved in the search including Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Wardens, Chambers County Sheriff's Office, Kemah Fire Department, League City Police Department and League City Fire Department.