Search suspended for 2 missing boaters near Galveston

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing boaters near the Galveston Causeway in Galveston.

According to a release, the Coast Guard searched approximately 184 square nautical miles for 24 hours.

On Friday evening around 6:15 p.m., authorities responded to a drowning near Tiki Island and the Galveston Causeway.

According to Tim Johnson, Battalion Chief with the Galveston Fire Department, a boat was said to be taking on water.

Johnson stated that good samaritans rescued three survivors, who were found swimming toward the causeway, and towed the boat to shore.

Authorities said the missing boaters were aged 26 and 46

Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said some items of clothing said to have been on one of the missing victims have been found.

It remains unclear at this point as to why the boat was abandoned.