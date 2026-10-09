Search crew called for 16-year-old swimmer at Surfside Beach

The Brief Surfide Beach police were called Friday about a teen swimmer in distress. Crews searched for the teen for hours on Friday, but were unsuccessful. Texas EquuSearch has been called to help in the search.



Texas EquuSearch has been called to Surfside Beach to continue an hours-long search for a teen swimmer.

Surfside Beach: Search for missing swimmer

What we know:

Police Chief Philip Hester says his department was called at around 1:30 p.m. Friday to a 16-year-old swimmer in distress.

Officers responded to the call and launched drones while a coast guard searched for the swimmer from a boat.

The crew reportedly searched for three hours, but were unable to find the teen. Texas EquuSearch has since been called to help.

What we don't know:

The swimmer is said to be a 16-year-old boy from La Marque, but officials have not released his name.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.