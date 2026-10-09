Search crew called for 16-year-old swimmer at Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas - Texas EquuSearch has been called to Surfside Beach to continue an hours-long search for a teen swimmer.
Surfside Beach: Search for missing swimmer
What we know:
Police Chief Philip Hester says his department was called at around 1:30 p.m. Friday to a 16-year-old swimmer in distress.
Officers responded to the call and launched drones while a coast guard searched for the swimmer from a boat.
The crew reportedly searched for three hours, but were unable to find the teen. Texas EquuSearch has since been called to help.
What we don't know:
The swimmer is said to be a 16-year-old boy from La Marque, but officials have not released his name.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Surfside Beach Police Chief Philip Hester