Houston weather: Weekend rip current risk while Isaias moves east

The Brief Hurricane Isaias set to make landfall this evening & tonight near Alabama/Florida state line Hurricane brings rip current risk to our beaches Pleasant mornings, sunny hot days for Houston through next week



While Hurricane Isaias stays well to our east, it's bringing bigger, dangerous waves to our beaches for the weekend.

Hurricane Isaias set to make landfall tonight

Isaias became a major Category 3 hurricane this morning but dropped to Category 2 ahead of its expected landfall this evening close to Pensacola, FL.

Storm surge, heavy rain, tornadoes and strong winds are expected from Southern Mississippi and Alabama to the Florida Panhandle.

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Areas from Georgia and Alabama to the Carolinas, Tennessee and as far north as New York will have a threat for heavy rain and isolated severe storms through the weekend.

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Hurricane brings rip current risk to our beaches

Bigger waves from Isaias reach our beaches starting today, bringing a high rip current risk through the weekend. The surf stays rough even though the storm itself stays well to our east.

If you head to the coast, stay out of the rough surf and swim near a lifeguard.

Pleasant mornings, hot days through early next week

Locally it is looking beautiful, with pleasant mornings in the upper 60s and sunny afternoons near 90 right through early next week.

We're looking for a possible cold front late next week, but humidity and overnight lows will increase before the front moves in.

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