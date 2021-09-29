Search continues for inmate who fled from US Marshals in Houston

The search is continuing for an inmate who ran from U.S. Marshals in Houston on Tuesday afternoon.



Authorities are searching for Pedro Castillo Hernandez, 29.

U.S. Marshal Alfredo Perez tells FOX 26, Hernandez escaped from the moving bus through a very small maintenance panel in the back of the bus, which he said was the size of a microwave door.



"He kicked out that door and dove headfirst out of the moving bus, and ran to the nearest natural cover he could find," said Perez.

Hernandez is described as being 5’8" tall and 150 pounds.



He was last seen in the area of Interstate 45 South and Dixie Farm Road.

We’re told he was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt over a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He has no visible scars but he does have a wrist tattoo.



Authorities said they searched near Ellington Field but also searched other areas as well.



U.S. Marshals said Hernandez' was originally charged with illegal entry for which he was placed on probation.

If you've seen him, authorities are urging that you do not attempt to apprehend Castillo. Authorities said he may be injured and wearing restraints.



The U.S Marshal’s Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



If you have any information, call (713) 718-4800 or you can contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

