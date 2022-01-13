Sealy ISD closing Friday, Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

article

The Sealy Independent School District has announced they will be closed on Friday and Tuesday due to COVID cases and close contact quarantines among students and staff.

Dr. Chris Summers, Assistant Superintendent with Sealy ISD, said the closure will allow the district five days with no kids or staff in the buildings with the hope of seeing cases slow down.

Staff members will be working remotely on Friday and Tuesday but students will not need to report.

Summers said there are currently 123 active cases in the district.

Bryan Hallmark with Sealy ISD said, "Over the last few days, we have gotten to a point where it is very difficult to cover classes. In the fall, we added an additional two days to Labor Day Weekend and that strategy helped us break the virus’ momentum. With Monday being a holiday, it gives us an opportunity to let the virus play out a little while minimizing changes to our school calendar. We are hopeful that a short pause will allow us to return on Wednesday at close to full strength."

Students and staff can go to the district and be tested on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, if needed, officials said.

