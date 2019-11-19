Seabrook named best city to live in Texas

Seabrook has been named as the number one city to live in the state of Texas. The ranking is based on the numerous amenities for shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation, according to MoneyInc.com.

Located just 30 minutes southeast of Houston and 30 minutes north of Galveston, Seabrook is a coastal community that offers recreational activities such as boating, miles of hike and bike trails, and fishing.

Money Inc. says the crime rate is 61 percent lower than the state average in the city. Schools are rated 15 percent higher than the national average, and the average household income is reportedly 55 percent higher than the average at $84,764 per year.





