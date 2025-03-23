Seabrook restaurant manager hopes to press charges against couple she says ran out on $52 tab

The Brief Cabo Clear Lake's general manager says a couple left without paying a $52 bill last week. She is hoping to press charges against the couple.



The general manager of a restaurant in Seabrook hopes to bring charges against a couple who she claims ran out on a $52 tab over a week ago.

What Happened:

Kara Drakon, the general manager of Cabo Clear Lake, says the couple ordered two beers and food while watching a live band.

When the bartender went out to check on the couple, they were nowhere to be found.

"The way they walked out it appeared that they were trying to on purpose avoid eye contact with the bar," Drakon said.

On Thursday, Drakon claims she got a call from the woman seen in the video who said she paid her bill.

"She acknowledged that she went to sit outside and the bartender had taken her food to them outside and then stated that it was not her fault because they did not bring her the tab outside which to me that was just acknowledging that you know you did not pay for your tab," Drakon said.

A police report has been filed with Seabrook Police.

Servers on dine-and-dashers

What they're saying:

Cabo Clear Lake servers say this is not the first time someone has left without paying their tab.

They say it hurts servers and bartenders working on tips.

"You're never guaranteed money coming into this job. You come in, you work 8 hours, you make $200 and the tab was 200 dollars, so you just worked 8 hours for free," said server Olivia Richerson.

Drakon says she does not make her staff pay on walked-out tabs, but regardless of the amount, the product loss and impact on her team is why she posted about the incident on Facebook.

"It's not only the loss of a product, but the loss of a tip for the server. That's another table that could have sat there maybe or two different times that could have provided them with however much money, 50 dollars or 20 dollars," she said.

The Source: Information in this article comes from interviews between FOX 26 and employees at Cabo Clear Lake.



