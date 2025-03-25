Seabrook dine-and-dash: Owner says dashers returned to restaurant to pay tab

The Brief Kara Drakon, general manager of Cabo Clear Lake, initially planned to press charges against two customers who allegedly left without paying a $52 tab. After the story gained attention through FOX26's reporting, the male customer returned the next day to settle the bill, resolving the issue. Drakon highlighted the broader impact of such incidents on her staff, emphasizing the loss of product and tips, and shared the story on Facebook to raise awareness.



Dine-and-dashers go viral for dodging tab

The backstory:

Over a week ago Kara Drakon, the general manager of Cabo Clear Lake, was ready to bring charges against two customers who she claimed ran out on a $52 tab.

She reported that the couple ordered two beers and food while enjoying a live band.

However, when the bartender went to check on them, they had disappeared.

FOX26's Leslie DelasBour reported on the incident and the story went viral on our website.

One day after the story aired Drakon reached out to Leslie to let her know that, "The male in the video came in and paid the tab."

It took over a week for the man to come and pay the tab and, according to Drakon, he was upset about it.

The impact of dining-and-dashing on servers

Dig deeper:

Drakon says she does not make her staff pay on walked-out tabs, but regardless of the amount, the product loss and impact on her team is why she posted about the incident on Facebook.

"It's not only the loss of a product, but the loss of a tip for the server. That's another table that could have sat there maybe or two different times that could have provided them with however much money, 50 dollars or 20 dollars," she said.