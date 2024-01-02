School security: Fort Bend ISD says armed security officer will be on every campus starting Thursday

The Fort Bend Independent School District says an armed security officer will be on duty at every campus starting on Thursday.

School officials said, "Because the Fort Bend Independent School District is committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff, and with the support from our community during the recent voter-approved tax rate election, all 51 elementary schools in the district will have an armed security officer on duty Thursday, January 4, 2024, when students return from the winter break."

Back in December 2023, the FBISD Board of Trustees approved $2.5 million to fund district-wide security guard services, which will allow FBISD to fulfill a state legislative mandate requiring armed personnel at all schools, officials said.

Fort Bend ISD Police Department officers are already assigned to the middle and high schools.