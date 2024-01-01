A social media influencer who is helping a homeless family of four is generating a buzz online. Victoria Vanna, a content creator, is going viral after she found the family sleeping under Interstate 610. Now, she’s using her platform to help the family rebuild their lives.

"What they’ve been through is heartbreaking," said Vanna.

The viral TikTok video sheds light on the harsh realities of homelessness for a family of four in Houston.

"Two days ago I came across this beautiful family sleeping underneath a highway bridge," said Vanna, in her TikTok video.

Underneath the city’s busy freeway, the social media influencer found the family living in the cold, huddled for warmth.

"I saw a little boy and I just couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw him. I asked him if he was alone and that’s when I saw the rest of them come out," said Vanna.

The mother of three explained her story by telling the influencer about the hardships and losses in her home country.

"Basically, she’s letting you know her story and that she had two sons who were killed in Honduras. Their violence is a normality. She left the country because of what happened to her family," said Vanna.

The TikTok video has gained over a quarter of a million views and over 1,000 comments of support. Using the platform, Vanna was able to raise money for a hotel and food for the family.

"It’s just so cool to watch the community, how everyone comes together to help this beautiful family," said Vanna.

Vanna was even able to use her following to give the family a makeover.

"I think everyone forgets that it’s a luxury to be able to even have a home or a roof over your head, nonetheless be able to get your hair done," said Vanna.

In just four days, the community has rallied behind the cause with more than 400 donations and fundraising almost $10,000 for the unhoused family. She says the next steps are to get them temporary housing and jump-start a cleaning business, so they can earn money.