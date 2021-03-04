Minor injuries after Cy-Fair ISD bus overturns in NW Harris County
HOUSTON - Cy-Fair ISD said students were evaluated and treated for minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus.
The crash occurred Thursday morning near Barker Cypress and West Road in northwest Harris County.
SkyFOX aerials showed a school bus overturned in the roadway.
The Cy-Fair Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.
CFFD said 11 patients, two adults and nine children, were evaluated. No one was transported to the hospital.