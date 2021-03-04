Expand / Collapse search

Minor injuries after Cy-Fair ISD bus overturns in NW Harris County

HOUSTON - Cy-Fair ISD said students were evaluated and treated for minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus.

The crash occurred Thursday morning near Barker Cypress and West Road in northwest Harris County.

SkyFOX aerials showed a school bus overturned in the roadway.

The Cy-Fair Police Department and EMS responded  to the scene.

CFFD said 11 patients, two adults and nine children, were evaluated. No one was transported to the hospital.