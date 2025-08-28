Saving strategies for Labor Day weekend shopping deals: What to buy now

The Brief Good deals on Labor Day weekend can be found on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and summer clothes. Shopping experts say wait to buy electronics and fall apparel later for bigger savings.



The Labor Day weekend sales are already on, as millions of shoppers are looking to save.

Money-saving and shopping expert Andrea Woroch says you'll find good deals on some items, but better deals later in the season on others. She joined us on Houston's Morning Show to break it down.

What to buy on Labor Day Weekend

1. Home Appliances. With tariffs threatening to drive up prices, Labor Day weekend is great time for sales from major retailers and some offering tiered discounts. For instance, Woroch says Lowe’s is offering 40% off appliances with an option to get an extra 20% off when you buy more than one.

2. Furniture and Mattresses. She says this is the best time to buy a new mattress as well as find select sales on home furniture, especially for the patio. Woroch says Sleep Number is offering up to 50% off a smart bed and BOGO pillows, while Macy’s has a deal on St. Kitts Outdoor Sofa for 78% off.

3. Summer Fashion. The end of summer is the best time to save on swimsuits and summer apparel for next year, for around 75% off.

4. Everyday Essentials. Make a list of items you use regularly, from cleaning supplies to beauty goods to pet food, and search retailers for price cuts on these products. Labor Day is a great time to stock up on nonperishable goods. Woroch says she's eyeing a deal from Dyson for $100 off their Super Sonic hair dryer.

5. Groceries. Yes, groceries. Even if you aren't hosting a barbecue this holiday weekend, grocery stores are offering deals on items to get you in the door, including pricey meats and chicken. You can freeze it and use it later.

Sign on facade of retail store announcing Labor Day sale, Walnut Creek, California, August 25, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What to skip and buy later

1. Electronics. Woroch says shoppers should wait for Amazon's second Prime Day event in October or Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Those are the best times to find savings on TVs, tablets, headphones and gaming consoles.

2. Smartphones. Apple is releasing the iPhone 18 in September, so you'll find older models on sale then from competitors like Samsung.

3. Fall Apparel. Woroch says expect small discounts of 10 to 20% off fall clothing over Labor Day, but the real deals drop later in October with savings of 40% or more on denim, sweaters and boots.

How to save more

1. Layer coupons with rewards. She says search for a coupon online before checking out and suggests downloading an app called Fetch Shop to earn rewards, like 5 points for every $1 at Best Buy, which are good toward free gift cards.

2. Get free cash with a new credit card. If you’re planning a big ticket purchase like a new couch or home appliance, Woroch says you can sign up for a cash-back card that offers a free cash bonus. You can compare cash-back card offers on card comparison sites like CardRates.com.

3. Seek 0% financing specials. She says take advantage of 0% financing for big ticket purchases like furniture and home appliances. This lets you spread out payments over a year or more without interest. Woroch says, for example, Sealy is offering 0% financing for 60 months on a new bed.