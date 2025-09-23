38-year-old Conroe man to receive a prestigious award for heroism after saving stranger trapped in truck

The Brief Robert Chance is one of those people who doesn't think twice about helping someone. It was May 28, 2024, when heavy rainfall caused major street flooding in Spring. 53-year-old Jeffery Jones unintentionally drove his truck into a drainage channel. Robert saw Jones' truck submerged in water and didn't hesitate. He grabbed a hammer and tried to smash Jones' windshield.



Robert Chance is one of those people who doesn't think twice about helping someone.

Heroic hero receives prestigious award

"I always put other people first," he said. "I just immediately go into action."

The backstory:

It was May 28, 2024, when heavy rainfall caused major street flooding in Spring.

"To the point where you couldn't see 100 feet in front, it was that bad," Robert said.

53-year-old Jeffery Jones unintentionally drove his truck into a drainage channel.

Robert saw Jones' truck submerged in water and didn't hesitate. He grabbed a hammer and tried to smash Jones' windshield.

When that didn't work, Robert started smashing the rear window. He managed to free Jeffrey and they both made it safely to high ground.

Now, Robert Chance is one of 18 people recognized for extraordinary heroism by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

"It's mind-boggling," Robert said. "I never thought I would get something like this."