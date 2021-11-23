Save money on gas on your drive to Thanksgiving dinner

AAA Texas says gas prices are at their highest point in eight years in Texas, but is expecting drivers to hit the roads for Thanksgiving at near pre-pandmemic levels anyway.

If you're about to head to Grandma's house, we hit the road to find you ways to cut your gas costs.

First, make sure your tires have the proper air pressure, usually between 32 to 35 psi, because you'll get better gas mileage.

Next, we met some drivers at the gas station who had their own ways of saving.

"I put Gumout in the tank every 3000 miles or so, every oil change put the fuel cleaner in your tank. That should help with gas mileage a lot, actually," said driver Blake Cook.

"The motorcycle gets good gas mileage," said Billy Bottera, as he gassed up his bike. "I filled this up for under $14, and I could go over 200 miles."

We also caught up with AAA Texas. Josh Zuber says to keep your speed steady or use cruise control. He also suggests leaving early in the morning, or later in the evening, to avoid heavy, stop-and-go traffic.

"If you’re speeding, you’re increasing your fuel consumption. You want to avoid those jackrabbit starts and hard accelerations because that can greatly increase your fuel consumption," said Zuber.

AAA also recommends using regular unleaded gas when you can.

"Unless a premium fuel is recommended or required for your vehicle, there’s no added benefit," said Zuber.

"I make my money driving around, so it takes a lot of gas," said Kendall Craven, a driver for DoorDash.

She says she saves money using an app called GetUpside.

"It's an app that has your location and tells you which nearest pump you can go to. You link your card and it gives you cents back for each gallon," said Craven.

Other apps can also help you find the cheapest gas on the road, such as GasBuddy, Gas Guru, Waze, MapQuest Gas Prices, and AAA's Triptik.

You can also use store and gas loyalty cards that offer discounts per gallon, such as those from Kroger and Giant grocery stores, Shell, Exxon, and Chevron cards, and credit cards that offer cashback for buying gas.

GasBuddy.com now offers a discount gas card.

And an app called Trunow lets you upload gas receipts for cashback.

ThePointsGuy's Richard Kerr says you can triple stack your savings. He writes, "If you fill-up the maximum of 20 gallons, you’ll save $20 on gas, save $1 with Pay with GasBuddy and get three cents in your Trunow account for a total fill-up cost of $38.97 instead of the usual $50 that most everyone else around you is usually paying."