Savannah Bananas to return to the Houston-area in 2024 in a historic way

The well-known, highly entertaining baseball team, known as the Savannah Bananas, will be returning to the Bayou City in a historic fashion.

The "Greatest Show in Sports" will take place on March 9, 2024, and it will be played at Minute Maid Park, which is the first time the Bananas will play in an MLB stadium.

The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything from playing a game in kilts, using a Dancing First Base Coach, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, players backflipping while catching fly balls, and a whole lot more.

The Bananas play their own version of baseball called ‘Banana Ball,’ a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

Tickets will be going on sale at a later date so mark your calendars!

If you'd like to get access to tickets before they go on sale to the public, be sure to join the Ticket Lottery List now by clicking here.

