Sarah Hartsfield sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder

The Brief Sarah Hartsfield was sentenced to life in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was found guilty of murder in her husband's death in 2023. After the sentencing, Joseph Hartsfield's sister said, "You didn’t defeat us. We keep Joe alive in our memories."



Sarah Hartsfield has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband.

The jury convicted Hartsfield of murder on Wednesday and handed down her sentence on Thursday. She was also fined $10,000.

Sarah Hartsfield's murder charge

The backstory:

Joseph Hartsfield died in January 2023. He was Sarah's fifth husband.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a Baytown hospital on the evening of Jan. 7, 2023, about the suspicious illness of an emergency room patient – Joseph. He had been brought in by ambulance from Beach City, where he lived.

According to the sheriff’s office, inconsistencies and other factors discovered during the investigation "made the illness appear more suspicious in nature."

Joseph later died. The sheriff’s office said they believed his death was the result of "foul play."

The district attorney was contacted, and the case was later presented to a grand jury. On Feb. 3, 2023, the grand jury indicted Sarah on a felony murder charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph was diabetic, and they believe his insulin level was suspiciously high hours before his death and before Sarah called 911.

Sarah pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Sentencing phase

Following the guilty verdict on Wednesday, the jury began hearing testimony in the sentencing phase of the trial.

Witnesses called by the state included Sarah’s daughter, who testified that she suffered abuse from Sarah. Joseph’s mother also shared how her life has not been the same since his death.

In their closing arguments on Thursday, the defense asked the jurors to consider Sarah’s background – that she grew up in the foster care system, was allegedly sexually abused by a family member and served about 20 years in the Army.

The defense also asked the jury to consider that she is a mother of four children, needs time to reflect on her actions and study the Bible, and that she hopes to see her children again in her old age.

The prosecution acknowledge Sarah’s trauma but insisted it is not an excuse for her actions. They highlighted the impact on Joseph’s family: "She took Joe from the world and infected his family’s core memories."

The prosecution emphasized the trauma caused to her own children and said if she could harm them, she could harm anyone. They claimed she is incapable of acknowledging the pain she has caused.

The prosecution argued that Sarah is unfit to be in the community and pushed for the maximum penalty, life in prison.

Victim impact statement

Joseph's sister Jean delivered an emotional victim impact statement after the sentencing.

She began by saying she initially liked Sarah, expressing regret over how things unfolded. She described Sarah as a "master manipulator" who has left behind a lasting trail of destruction.

Jean said there is no excuse for the irreversible damage Sarah caused to their family and accused Sarah of being jealous of their family’s bond and love.

Joseph's sister said directly to Sarah, "You chose the wrong brother to kill."

Jean also recalled speaking to Joseph on the phone while he was in the hospital before he died.

"I made a promise to Joe I would do everything possible to fight for him, and I did that. So did many other family members," she said.

She spoke to Sarah with a message of both accountability and hope.

"I'll pray for your soul and pray you won't be the monster you are now," Jean said.

"You didn’t defeat us. We keep Joe alive in our memories," Jean added.

Trial recap

A jury was selected on Monday, Sept. 29. The 12-person jury consisted of eight men and four women, along with two alternates, a man and a woman.

The next day, the jury heard opening arguments.

The prosecution claimed that Sarah hated everything about Joseph, and he planned to leave her. Joseph is diabetic. They claimed that Joseph’s blood sugar dropped dangerously low for hours, and Sarah delayed calling 911 by at least an hour. The prosecution claimed that Joseph didn’t die of natural causes, and that Sarah intentionally caused his death.

The defense argued that the medical examiner ruled Joseph’s manner of death as undermined, and that Joseph neglected to manage his diabetes. They claimed that Sarah’s delay in calling 911 was due to shock. The defense argued that Sarah denied administering his insulin that day, and while she could have done a better job at responding, she can’t be criminally liable for failing to act.

Those who have testified include Sarah and Joseph's families, investigators, medical experts and other people tied to incidents from Sarah's past. Find full recaps below:

