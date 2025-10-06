The Brief Sarah Jean Hartsfield is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Hartsfield. The sheriff's office says the death of Joseph – Sarah's fifth husband – was believed to be the result of foul play.



The trial of Sarah Jean Hartsfield continued into a second week on Monday. She is charged with the murder of her husband in Chambers County.

On Friday, the jury heard testimony from people about other incidents allegedly involving Sarah in the past. However, Sarah has never been convicted of a crime in any of the incidents.

Testimony continued Monday from Joseph's family, a friend and the current wife of another of Sarah's ex-husbands.

Angela Knoernschild's testimony

Angela Knoernschild is the current wife of Sarah's ex-husband Titus. Titus testified on Friday that Sarah became very angry when he tried to break up with her. He also claimed that his new girlfriend had smelled smoke in their trailer, and there was gasoline on the trailer. On Friday, Titus testified that the girlfriend went outside and saw Sarah running away.

On Monday, Sarah testified about the incident. She testified that she smelled gasoline outside of their trailer and saw Sarah running away.

Sandra Short, Joseph's cousin

Joseph's cousin Sandra Short testified on Monday. She read Facebook messages between Sarah and herself in which Sarah explained to Sandra that Joseph did not take care of his diabetes like he should have.

Ivan Boots, Joseph's friend

Joseph's friend Ivan Boots testified that:

Joseph's blood sugar was always high, so he was surprised when Sarah told him that he was in the hospital because of low blood sugar.

Sarah was concerned if anyone could find the level of insulin Joseph had in him.

Sarah Hartsfield charged with murder

The backstory:

Joseph Hartsfield died in January 2023. He was Sarah Jean Hartsfield’s fifth husband.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a Baytown hospital on the evening of Jan. 7, 2023, about the suspicious illness of an emergency room patient – Joseph. He had been brought in by ambulance from Beach City, where he lived.

According to the sheriff’s office, inconsistencies and other factors discovered during the investigation "made the illness appear more suspicious in nature."

Joseph later died. The sheriff’s office said they believed his death was the result of "foul play."

The district attorney was contacted, and the case was later presented to a grand jury. On Feb. 3, 2023, the grand jury indicted Sarah on a felony murder charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph was diabetic, and they believe his insulin level was suspiciously high hours before his death and before Sarah called 911.

Sarah pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. She has remained in jail for the two-and-a-half years since she was charged.

What they're saying:

"This is one of the more interesting cases in particular because it has a lot of medical aspects to it. It’s a very technical case, has taken creativity and ingenuity on the detectives and deputies to put this murder together," Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

Local perspective:

Beach City, Texas, is located to the east of Houston, near the Trinity Bay.

Sarah Hartsfield's former partner's death

Dig deeper:

Following Sarah’s indictment in 2023, the Douglas County Attorney in Minnesota confirmed that the investigation into a previous death involving Sarah was active again as they followed up on new information the sheriff’s office had received. However, no charges have come from that investigation.

FOX 9 reported that in 2019 the Douglas County Attorney's Office decided not to move forward with charges against Sarah Donohue – now Sarah Hartsfield – after she shot and killed her then-fiancé David Bragg inside a home in Garfield, Minn., in 2018.

According to FOX 9, deputies responded to a home in Garfield on May 9, 2018, for a report of a domestic disturbance during which shots were fired.

At the scene, they found Bragg dead inside the home. According to a letter from the Douglas County Attorney in 2019, Sarah had claimed that Bragg had assaulted her and fired shots at her on a staircase, and she responded by shooting at him, killing him.

At the time, prosecutors said that evidence at the home seemed to support Sarah's version of events.

"The facts reveal that Mr. Bragg discharged his firearm at Ms. Donohue from a close proximity while the two were engaged in an altercation that had become physical," wrote Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson in 2019. "Under the circumstances, Ms. Donohue was justified in shooting Mr. Bragg as a matter of self-defense as she was facing lethal force and had no reasonable possibility of retreating from the threat. Therefore, I am declining to file criminal charges against Ms. Donohue in relation to Mr. Bragg's death."