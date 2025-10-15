Santa Fe, Texas police urging parents to check candy picked up during homecoming parade

The Brief The Santa Fe Police Department is warning parents after reports that candy from Wednesday's homecoming parade may be tainted. According to officials, Santa Fe Police said they received several calls from concerned parents after the homecoming parade on Wednesday as pin-style needles were found in candy picked up at the parade. Authorities said if anything is found, contact the Santa Fe Police Department non-emergency line at (409) 925-2000.



Candy picked up during Santa Fe Homecoming Parade may be tainted, police say

What we know:

According to officials, Santa Fe Police said they received several calls from concerned parents after the homecoming parade on Wednesday as pin-style needles were found in candy picked up at the parade.

Officials said the parents were in different areas along the parade route, ranging from Centennial Oaks to Highway 6 and Warpath.

Authorities said if anything is found, contact the Santa Fe Police Department non-emergency line at (409) 925-2000.