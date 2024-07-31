Santa Fe High School Shooting civil trial: Jury seated in case, opening statements now underway

Opening statements are now underway after a jury was seated on Wednesday afternoon in the Santa Fe High School shooting civil trial.

We're told the jury was seated around 1:15 p.m. before a recess was declared until 2:30 p.m. when opening arguments got underway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: First day of Santa Fe High School shooting civil trial begins

The trial is against the parents of the accused shooter; Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos.

Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The criminal case against the admitted shooter remains on hold because he is not mentally competent to stand trial.

FOX 26 will keep you up-to-date with the latest on the trial as necessary.