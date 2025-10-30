San Luis Bridge fire mostly contained after nearly 90 acres burned
FREEPORT, Texas - Fire crews in the Galveston area worked to put out a reported brush fire near the San Luis Pass Bridge.
What we know:
According to the Galveston Fire Department, the brush fire was reported at about 4 p.m. Wednesday along FM 3005 near Jetty Road.
It was initially reported as a small grass fire, but it spread quickly due to 25 mph winds.
At about 8:30 p.m., officials said about 20 acres had been burned. No injuries or damaged property were reported.
Fire near San Luis Pass Bridge (Photo credit: Saltwater Recon)
Around 11:15 p.m., Galveston Fire Department crews cleared the scene. It was reported the fire was about 90 acres total.
At the time of this report, officials told FOX 26 that the fire was contained.
A FOX 26 viewer sent video of the scene shortly after 10 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Galveston Fire Department.