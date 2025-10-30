San Luis Bridge fire mostly contained after nearly 90 acres burned

The Brief The fire was reported along FM 3005 near Jerry Road. Officials say the fire expanded quickly due to strong winds. Galveston Fire Department crews have cleared the scene after containing the fire. The fire was about 90 acres large in total.



Fire crews in the Galveston area worked to put out a reported brush fire near the San Luis Pass Bridge.

Galveston: Fire near San Luis Pass

What we know:

According to the Galveston Fire Department, the brush fire was reported at about 4 p.m. Wednesday along FM 3005 near Jetty Road.

It was initially reported as a small grass fire, but it spread quickly due to 25 mph winds.

At about 8:30 p.m., officials said about 20 acres had been burned. No injuries or damaged property were reported.

Fire near San Luis Pass Bridge (Photo credit: Saltwater Recon)

Around 11:15 p.m., Galveston Fire Department crews cleared the scene. It was reported the fire was about 90 acres total.

At the time of this report, officials told FOX 26 that the fire was contained.

A FOX 26 viewer sent video of the scene shortly after 10 p.m.