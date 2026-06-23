San Antonio native Kingston Flemings drafted by Atlanta Hawks after stellar Houston season

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The Brief The Atlanta Hawks selected University of Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night. The San Antonio native earned All-American honors during a spectacular breakout season where he averaged 16.1 points and 5.2 assists per game. Flemings becomes the sixth Cougar to be drafted in the top 10 of the NBA Draft.



University of Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, becoming the sixth Cougar to be drafted in the top 10 of the NBA Draft.

By the numbers:

Flemings is a San Antonio native and former Brennan High School standout who had a standout one-and-done season at Houston.

The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while helping lead the Cougars to the Sweet 16. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, consensus All-American recognition and was a finalist for the Wooden Award.

Flemings is known for his speed, playmaking ability and defensive instincts, as he emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft after entering the season outside most lottery projections.

Scouts praised his ability to run an offense, create for teammates and impact games on both ends of the floor.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Keaton Wagler #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives to the basket against Kingston Flemings #4 of the Houston Cougars during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Toyota C Expand

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The selection by Atlanta gives the Hawks a dynamic young guard to add to their backcourt as Flemings became Houston’s fourth first-round NBA Draft pick since 2021 and matched the highest draft position by a Cougars' player since Jarace Walker was selected No. 8 overall in 2023.

Flemings' teammate at Houston, Chris Cenac Jr, was selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft as well, going 27th overall to the Boston Celtics.