Deer Park police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

According to Deer Park PD, Samantha Casas was last seen on Sunday, March 19.

She was wearing a black Nike jacket and blue jeans.

Samantha Casas (Photo: Deer Park Police Department)

She is said to be 5’ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call DPPD at (281)479-1511.