'It hurts': Sam Olson's mom reacts to Theresa Balboa's capital murder charge

"It hurts. It hurts having to do this because it wasn't supposed to be like this," said Samuel Olson's mother Sarah.

She spoke at a press conference on Friday, a day after Theresa Balboa was charged with capital murder in the five-year-old Houston boy's death.

Balboa, the girlfriend of Sam’s father, was previously arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence after the boy’s body was found in a motel room in Jasper on June 1.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, Balboa is accused of causing the boy’s death by striking him with a "blunt object."

"I'm thankful that someone is finally being held accountable for my son," Sarah said. "I'm hoping more justice gets served."

Sarah went on to say "another person should be charged … and he's running around free."

When asked who she was talking about, she named Sam's father, Dalton Olson. Harris County court records show Sarah and Dalton have been in divorce proceedings since last year.

Sarah’s attorney previously said the mother hadn’t seen her son since last summer, and the boy had been in Dalton’s care since that time.

"He was supposed to keep our son safe and he didn't. He took him away from me for what? To have him murdered?" Sarah said.

According to a probable cause document, the boy’s father said Sam had been living with Balboa since April 30.

On May 27, Dalton reported the boy missing. Police say Balboa called Dalton that morning and told him Sam’s mother had come by and taken the boy; however, Sarah provided authorities with surveillance footage to confirm she was home during that time.

The criminal complaint filed Thursday alleges Balboa killed Sam two weeks before on May 12.

"Tell our son's story," Sarah said on Friday, speaking directly to Dalton. "Stop being silent. Let us know what happened to Sam. There's no way you didn't know."

Sarah says a private ceremony will be held for Sam on Saturday.

"I waited so long to get my son back. This is not how I wanted to celebrate getting my son back."

