Houston police are on the scene of a major crash in the north Houston area.

Details are limited at this time, but police say two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of JFK Boulevard and North Sam Houston Parkway on Sunday evening around 7:55 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston

Houston police say one person, believed to be younger than 13-years-old, is in life-threatening condition.

No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.