Saltwater weekly fishing report, week of May 20, 2020

Sabine Lake Overall conditions: GOOD. 79-80 degrees. Water clarity: Stained

Trinity Bay GOOD. 79 degrees. Fishing the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for redfish and speckled trout. The wading is along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are fair on minnow around the rocks.

East Galveston Bay GOOD. 78-80 degrees. Redfish will be found in the surf and around the jetties and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs and have been good drifting, and the topwater action has been excellent for waders. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.

West Galveston Bay GOOD. 78-80 degrees. Redfish and Speckled trout will be found in the surf and around the jetties and are best on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around the rocks on shrimp.

Texas City GOOD. 77-78 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are good on blue crab around structure. Sheepshead are good around the dike on mullet.

Freeport GOOD. 78-79 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation or structure. Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.

East Matagorda Bay GOOD. 78 degrees. Trout are spawning and will be found mainly in channels around grass mats. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure or vegetation. Redfish are fair on soft plastics around the reefs and shorelines.

West Matagorda Bay GOOD. 78 degrees. Wading and drifting remain to be the best methods. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Trout are spawning and largely found in channels around grass mats. Redfish are good on live bait. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

Port O'Connor GOOD. 77-78 degrees. Trout and redfish have been excellent and abundant on down south lures with red/white and a black spoon. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair near the rocks on live shrimp.

Rockport GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Mostly clear. Redfish are good using shrimp or mullet around the flats and edges. Trout are good on live baits and found around the shoreline. There has been some activity around the Bokeelia flats early in the morning. Flounder have been fair on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and found around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.

Corpus Christi GOOD. 78 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet on a jighead in the less than 4 feet. Speckled trout are good and found around Tide Gauge bar on darker colored paddle tails. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna Flats continues to be an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp near the jetty and over vegetation.

Baffin Bay VERY GOOD. 87-88 degrees. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in the shallow water, less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are caught around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.

Port Mansfield GOOD. 86.5 degrees. Both trout and redfish can be caught in good numbers south of east cut to the saucer and north of the east cut to 2 nd oil gut. Start early in the shallows with topwater kwiggler willow and paddle tail. As the day goes on, work into deeper flats 3 to 5 ft. Kwiggler ball tails and red and white, gulp, shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder in the east cut at drain areas

South Padre GOOD. 81 degrees. Mullet and shrimp baits have been successful in natural colors. Speckled trout have been showing up in big numbers and are best in deeper water transitions and are good on soft plastics. Redfish have picked up as well and are in the shallows in flats. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.

Port Isabel GOOD. 80-81 degrees. Trout can be found in the grass flats around the Laguna Madre and are good on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 4 feet of water and are best on live baits. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab and shrimp around structure.5