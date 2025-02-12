Sagewind Drive shooting: Man, 15-year-old in stable condition following evening shooting in Houston

Authorities are on the scene following a shooting in Houston on Wednesday evening.

Man, 15-year-old in stable condition following evening shooting in Houston

What we know:

Officials said they were called out to the 11300 Sagewind Drive.

Authorities stated that a 14-year-old girl was on a social media site when some men showed up at a home.

The girl's father answered the door and got into a fight with the men, authorities said.

At that point, officials stated a 15-year-old neighbor came to help the dad fight off the men who showed up.

Police said the father was shot in the hand and the 15-year-old was shot in the abdomen.

The suspects involved fled the scene.

Photo from the scene

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on suspect descriptions.