Safety tips if you’re experiencing a power outage in your home

Damage to your home is just one aspect of a hurricane, there are also the power outages.

There are some tips to save your food from spoiling during the outage, including keeping the refrigerator and freezer closed as long as possible.

An alternative to store your food in a Styrofoam container or cooler with a bag of ice.

According to the American Red Cross, food is safe 40 degrees Farenheit or below.

Also, your cell phone and other electronic devices are a priority to many as well. A popular alternative is to charge your device is with your car charger. Make sure you are not doing that with the garage shut! That poses a carbon monoxide risk.

The same risk applies if you run your generator, grill, or propane stove inside.

