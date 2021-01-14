Safety concerns force Big League Dreams athletes to find new baseball fields

A popular baseball complex in League City has been shutdown because of safety concerns with the fields.

"League City Council voted to terminate the contract with Big League Dreams and close the facility until further notice," reads a post on the city’s website. "The City of League City has determined that, due to deteriorating conditions—which include safety and playability issues at the sports fields—operations at the facility should not continue until repairs can be made."

On Thursday, teams were seen practicing at facilities outside of League City after the closure of at least six fields at Big League Dreams.

The Mainland Militia, a 12-under select baseball team, practiced Thursday in Texas City.

"I think it’s more of a money grab for League City to be honest," said Clyde Votaw, a baseball coach with the Militia. "The city itself is trying to get a new facility built, and this helps push it."

"It’s sad," said Clyde Votaw Junior, a youth baseball player. "That was like my home. It was our home as a team."

In an interview Thursday with League City City’s Manager, John Baumgartner, we were told it could take at least six months for the fields to re-open. Baumgartner says one of the main focuses of construction will involve the turf.

"There’s going to be a scramble for fields for both the youth folks, as well as the adult softball folks," said Baumgartner. "It’s unfortunate and regretful. Our goal is to get everything back in service as quickly as possible."

After roughly a year of COVID-19 closures, thousands of people who play ball at Big League Dreams will now need to find new fields for games.

"League City is exploring all options to make the repairs necessary to reopen the facility," reads the post on League City’s website. "However, due to its current condition, it could take up to six months to find an operator and get the facility in a safe, playable condition. All attempts are being made to contact players, teams, and tournament organizers who are scheduled for upcoming practice or play to let them know of the facility’s immediate closure. The City has set up a call line to answer questions. The number is (281) 554-1231."