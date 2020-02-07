Saddlin’ up at Sienna Stables

Whether you want to take up a new sport or continue an old past time, Sienna Stables in Missouri City is one of the best horseback riding stables in the Houston area and the state.

They feature “Discovery Rides” for those who want to dip their boots in the activity before committing to a series of lessons, which can include English and Western riding.

Sienna Stables also offers stable and pasture boarding, private event hosting, camps and free entertainment at horse shows.

Students can start as young as three years old, and the owner says their oldest student picked up the reins at 84, proving it's never too late to learn to ride.

Sienna Stables is open Monday through Thursday and Saturdays for lessons. Check out their website for more information.

