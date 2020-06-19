RV sales are soaring, as people look for safe ways to travel

As the pandemic continues, a lot of people are looking to get away and stay safe, at the same time. The recreational vehicle is becoming a popular choice and sales are booming.

Rae Comeaux, and her husband, are among those who've taken the plunge. In an RV park on Galveston's west end, they've been living and working within earshot of the beach for weeks. Both have work-from-home energy jobs and have taken the opportunity to get away. After renting, for a while, they decided to buy a 32-foot travel trailer.

"I never thought Rae Comeaux would be in a camper," says Comeaux, "I'm a city girl and I don't like tents. We'll call this 'glamping'. I do have AC; I have TV; I have a shower; but, it is actually, really fun."

At Ron Hoover RV & Marine, in Katy, sales took off as soon as coronavirus restrictions were lifted, and have been full-gas ever since. On the lot, where prices range from $10,000 for a basic travel trailer up to $150,000 for a full-size motor home, there's a buyer for almost everything with as many modern amenities as travelers may need. Manufacturers and dealers report double-digit sales increases, as buyers decide it is the perfect way to travel and keep their distance.

"What better thing, to do, than grab an RV," says manager Joe French, "Go to a national park. No one else is close to you. Go enjoy nature. Go enjoy the environment and see some beautiful parts of the country. "

With the new interest, meeting the demand remains a challenge. Inventory is tight and dealers are looking everywhere, and pleading with manufacturers, to find vehicles to sell.

For those who don't want to 'buy' an RV, there are several options to rent one and avoid the responsibility of ownership. There is also a healthy demand for pre-owned RV's, that dealers are busy trying to find and turnaround as fast as they can.