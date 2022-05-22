Rural Texas Airbnb hosts earned more than $115 million in 2021: report

article

As more people have traveled and even taken little getaways to nearby towns, Airbnb said those who have opened their doors for guests in rural Texas have earned a substantial amount of money.

According to Airbnb officials, rural travel has seen exponential growth in 2021, where domestic nights booked by guests grew 110 percent compared to 2019.

Across the country, Airbnb Hosts in rural counties in the earned nearly $3.5 billion over the year. Texas hosts alone, in rural counties, earned more than $115 million in 2021.

In fact, the typical Airbnb Host in rural Texas earned nearly $12,000 in 2021.

Additionally, more than 8,100 cities and towns received their first-ever Airbnb booking since March 2020, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 92 cities and towns in Texas, meanwhile, received their first-ever Airbnb guests since the pandemic started.

Here's a breakdown of total host incomes in various rural counties in Texas:

