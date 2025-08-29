Robbery suspect causes crash involving Houston METRO bus; injuries reported, officials say

The Brief The crash was reported near the 610 North Loop and Yale Street. A Montgomery County suspect allegedly crashed into a vehicle, then that vehicle struck the METRO bus. The suspect is in custody, and injuries have been reported.



A person is said to be in custody and others are hurt after a crash involving a METRO bus in northern Houston.

Houston crime: Suspect crashes into METRO bus

What we know:

The crash was reported near the 610 North Loop and Yale Street.

METRO Police say a robbery suspect was leading a car chase with Montgomery County authorities when he struck a vehicle. That vehicle then struck the right rear side of a METRO bus carrying 10 passengers.

According to Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, the suspect's vehicle caught a flat tire.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot, but authorities say the person is now in custody.

Montgomery County robbery suspect runs from crash involving Houston METRO bus (Photo credt: HCSO Air Operations)

What we don't know:

There are mixed reports regarding how many people were injured in the crash.

Constable Rosen says four juveniles and an adult were taken to a hospital. METRO Police say the bus driver and one passenger had minor injuries.

There is no information on the alleged robbery that led to the chase.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.