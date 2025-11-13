Royal Caribbean doubles down on Texas; Icon of the Seas leads 3-ship Galveston expansion

article

The Brief Royal Caribbean's newest and largest ship, Icon of the Seas , will begin sailing from Galveston, Texas, in August 2027. Two other major ships, Liberty of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas , will also homeport in Galveston starting in April 2027. General bookings for the 2027-2028 Texas itineraries, including the debut of Icon, open on Thursday, November 13, 2025.



Royal Caribbean announced that its newest and largest ship, Icon of the Seas, will make Galveston its home port beginning in August 2027. This would mark the vessel’s first-ever sailings from Texas.

A fleet of 3

What we know:

The cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will offer six-to-eight-night Caribbean getaways, sailing from Galveston, as part of its 2027-28 vacation season lineup. The ship will visit destinations including Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Roatan, Honduras, and Cozumel, Mexico. Cozumel is home to the upcoming Royal Beach Club Cozumel, slated to open in late 2026.

What travelers can expect

Royal Caribbean coined Icon of the Seas as "the ship that revolutionized family vacations," featuring:

The largest waterpark at sea

Seven additional pools

More than 40 dining and beverage venues

Liberty of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas will also sail from Galveston beginning in April 2027, offering four- to eight-night Caribbean adventures. The ship is undergoing a major renovation, set to debut with a reimagined pool deck, new family spaces, and fresh dining and entertainment venues. Travelers can explore the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef in Roatan or visit ancient Mayan ruins in Costa Maya.

Symphony of the Seas

The third ship to join the lineup is Symphony of the Seas, which will homeport in Texas for the first time starting April 2027. The ship will sail four- to eight-night Western Caribbean routes with stops in The Bahamas, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. On board, guests can experience favorites like The Ultimate Abyss slide, Broadway-style shows, and more than 30 dining and drinking options.

Symphony of the Seas - Aerials at night offshore Barcelona (Spain) on April 5, 2018Symphony of the Seas - Royal Caribbean International

The Cruise Line's Perspective

What they're saying:

"Galveston has long been one of our most important home ports, and bringing Icon of the Seas here represents a huge milestone for cruising in Texas," the company said in a release.

Royal Caribbean's plans for the future

Dig deeper:

The announcement is part of Royal Caribbean’s 2027-28 deployment plans, which include nine ships sailing from ports in Texas, California, and the Northeast. Bookings opened this week for Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members, but general bookings are set to open on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Royal Caribbean has been sailing for more than 50 years and operates cruises to more than 300 destinations worldwide. For more information or to book, travelers can visit RoyalCaribbean.com