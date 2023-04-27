Ross Sterling High School Coach Al Dennis passes away

article

Well-known Ross Sterling High School Coach Al Dennis has passed away.

Dennis coached the team for 11 years boasting a record of 84 wins, 34 losses and six ties. In five of his 11 years coaching, the team won the outright district title, according to TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com.

Recently, the Sterling High School board unanimously approved the recommendation to name the football field after Coach Dennis.

A celebration of life for Dennis will take place on Monday, May 8 at 11 a.m. The service will take place at The Worship Place – Sun City Campus, located at 811 Sun City Boulevard in Georgetown.

Graveside services will take place at Black Jack Cemetery (family cemetery), located at 50 Black Jack Cemetery Road in Huntsville, Texas on May 9 at 1 p.m.