Rosenberg traffic: US 59 northbound lanes shut down due to cement truck accident

If you are traveling on US 59 northbound in Fort Bend County into Rosenberg, expect delays as roadways are closed down due to an accident.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office reports a concrete mixer truck was involved in an incident on US 59 Northbound at Hamlink Road.

Courtesy of Rosenberg Police/Facebook

All northbound lanes are shut down after the truck turned over. Fort Bend County's Hazmat Team is helping the Rosenberg Police and Fire Department with cleaning the scene.

Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. There is no time estimate on when the road should be reopen at this time.