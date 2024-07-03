One man is behind bars following a standoff at a hotel in Rosenberg last month, officials said.

It all started on June 28 when Rosenberg police responded to reports of a robbery at Motel 6, located at 27927 Southwest Freeway.

As officers arrived and attempted to contact the reporting party, Landon Blayne Hutchins, 45, of Gonzales, Texas, made threats against the officers and barricaded himself inside a room.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: HPD officer hit by AT&T van while on duty

Officials said Hutchines claimed to have multiple firearms and a child hostage.

Authorities said as officers were assessing the situation and evacuating hotel residents and staff, Hutchins began to cause extensive damage to this room.

Officials stated that throughout the incident he continued to damage his room and ultimately flooded the entire hotel.

Landon Blayne Hutchins

After it was later determined that Hutches was not truthful regarding having a child hostage, the Fort Bend Regional SWAT Team was activated and forcibly entered the room and removed Hutchins.

Initial estimates from the investigation revealed that Hutchins may have caused more than $3 million in damage to the hotel.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Hutchins was arrested and charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer, arson, and criminal mischief greater than $300,000.

No injuries were reported by authorities during the incident.