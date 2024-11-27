Rosenberg police investigating 'shots fired' call on 8th Street

Rosenberg police are on the scene investigating a "shots fired" call on Wednesday evening.

Officials said they responded to the report around the 1000 block of 8th Street, just after 5:15 p.m.

Police said they believe the gunfire was related to a dispute between several people.

One person may have been injured in the hand due to glass, officials said. But no one was seriously injured.

Investigators are on scene interviewing witnesses to get a better idea about what happened, as well as the motive for the shooting.

Authorities stated there is no threat to the public.

Several people have been detained and are being questioned.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.