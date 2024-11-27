Houston crime: Woman killed on Airline Drive, husband detained

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed on Wednesday evening.

Details are very limited, but Houston police said on X that the incident occurred on the 5200 block of Airline Drive.

Preliminary information revealed they were called out to a person down/assault call.

When the authorities arrived, they said a man was standing on a balcony. He was covered in blood and surrendered peacefully to authorities.

Officers were able to later determine the man, who hasn't been identified, had assaulted his wife.

The wife was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released by officials.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Police said there appeared to be a struggle inside the room.

Family members police spoke with said there was a history of domestic violence.

Houston police added, "I do want to encourage everybody right now during this this holiday season, especially around Thanksgiving, if you're in a situation that is a domestic violence situation, please reach out to someone. Please seek help. Reach out to the Houston Police Department. We have resources to be able to get you out of a dangerous environment. We have ways to be able to take people in and put them in a safe environment so that they can get the help and the counseling that they need to be able to remove themselves from situations like that."