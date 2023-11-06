Rosenberg man found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, sentenced to 35 years behind bars

A 49-year-old Rosenberg man will spend the next 35 years behind bars after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, George Gonzales was sentenced last week.

George Gonzales

Officials said evidence presented by prosecutors Charann Thompson and Melissa Munoz revealed that the child victim disclosed the abuse to a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Crisis Intervention Deputy who responded to a mental health crisis at her home in August 2018. The child told the deputy she wanted to end her life to prevent her abuser "from going to jail for touching her." Gonzales began sexually abusing the child when she was as young as 6-years-old and continued to abuse her until the abuse was discovered when she was 13. During the punishment phase of the trial, Judge Bridges heard testimony that while on bond, Gonzales was living with another woman and her two underage daughters, despite being ordered to have no contact with children.

"1,898 days after this child made the brave choice to disclose her abuse, her abuser was finally brought to justice. I am so grateful to her for trusting our commitment to seek justice despite the delays. I also want to thank the Rosenberg Police Department and the Fort Bend County Children’s Advocacy Center for the roles they played in achieving this result," Thompson said in a release.

Prosecutor Melissa Munoz added, "Parents need to be cautious with who they allow around their children. In many cases, the perpetrator is a family member, close family friend, or someone the child and family trusts. If you see something, say something."