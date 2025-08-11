The Brief A fire destroyed a historic building in Rosenberg on Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A historic building in Rosenberg was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning.

Rosenberg fire

What we know:

The Rosenberg Fire Department responded to a fire at a red brick building in the 1900 block of Avenue G on Monday morning.

The fire has since been extinguished.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear exactly which businesses were impacted, but we’re told there is an antique store, a restaurant, a wine bar, a florist and a theater in that building.

Local perspective:

This is located in the historic district where alot of buildings have been around since the early 1900s.

Theater destroyed

What they're saying:

One of the board members for Cast Theatrical says the theater is a total loss. He said even though the outside is brick, a lot of the inside is wood.

He said you could see flames shooting from the roof earlier.

He said the theater has been here for more than three decades and is the longest-running community theater in Fort Bend County.