Rosenberg bank robbery: Suspect in custody following aggravated robbery

A suspect is in custody following a bank robbery Monday evening in Rosenberg, authorities said.

Suspect in custody following Rosenberg bank robbery

What we know:

Rosenberg authorities said they were called out to the Chase Bank, located at 23910 Southwest Freeway, in reference to a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect exiting the bank.

After authorities gave commands to the suspect, he was detained without incident.

Further investigation revealed the suspect, later identified as Tedros Zemene, 23, of Sugar Land, fired gunshots while committing the robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said after reviewing victim statements, watching video surveillance, locating a firearm, and recovering approximately $11,000 in cash, Zemene was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the Rosenberg Criminal Investigations Division.