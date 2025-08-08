The Brief Body camera video has been released showing the deadly shooting of Brendan Brown by Houston police officers. Brown was being chased by police after he was suspected of forcing himself into a woman's apartment and assaulting her. According to HPD, Brown was armed with a gun as he approached Sergeant Terrell.



The Houston Police Department has released body camera video from the deadly police shooting on Rook Boulevard on July 7.

Brendan Devonne Brown was shot in the head by HPD Sergeant E. Terrell, who was responding to a separate incident, when he saw Brown running from officers in his direction, police say.

Body camera video released

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston police released body camera video showing the shooting of Brown by HPD Sergeant Terrell.

In the video, you see Brown appearing to cross the street from the apartment officers were initially called to on Bellfort Street. Officer O'Neal attempt to get Brown to stop using verbal commands and acknowledges he is with the police department, but Brown begins running from the officer as seen on video.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rook Boulevard police shooting: Suspect dead, allegedly assaulted woman

Officer O'Neal tells Brown he has his taser, but Brown continues to run into a nearby neighborhood. While they are chasing him, O'Neal claims Brown has a gun.

*WARNING: The video below may contain graphic content.*

As Brown runs into the neighborhood, Sergeant Terrell sees Brown running towards him while being chased by the other officers. Sgt. Terrell was responding to another call for service at a home in the neighborhood.

In the body camera video, Sgt. Terrell is heard telling Brown, "Show me your hands."

Brown is seen coming to a stop, but not complying with demands to show his hands. He appeared to pull something from the back of his waistband as he approached Sgt. Terrell.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The sergeant shot his weapon twice, hitting Brown in the head.

In the body camera video, Officer East is seen moving a gun from near Brown's head where he had fallen.

More officers arrive on the scene and begin providing aid to Brown. The time stamp on the body camera video provided by HPD shows officers did not begin providing aid until about five minutes after shots were fired.

What they're saying:

Civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen held a press conference with Brown's mother and other loved ones to request an outside agency investigation and release of the critical videos.

"The video shows no gun in the hand of Brendan Brown when he is shot in the head and then there is no immediate CPR or stopping of the bleeding as was required by HPD policy," said civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen, "Hopefully, justice will come one day."

Why were police chasing Brown?

The backstory:

On July 7, a little after midnight, Houston police reported officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bellfort Street for an assault. Police say a suspect, now identified as Brown, armed with a weapon, had forced entry into a woman's apartment and physically assaulted her.

Brown was spotted by officers just outside the apartment, officials say.