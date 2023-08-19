Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning 'This Is Us' star, dead at 66

article

Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role on "This Is Us," has died. He was 66.

A representative for Jones confirmed the actor's death in a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue," the statement read.

It continued, "Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

"He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway."

"Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on "This is Us." He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones," the statement concluded.

