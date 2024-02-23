Rodeo ready on a budget: lasso western flair at consignment stores

Are you ready to rodeo? Although cowboys lived lean back in the day, western wear today can set you back a shiny penny.

But maybe you want to lasso a rodeo look together without having to hold up the Wells Fargo stagecoach.

We went consigning to find rodeo looks for less.

Tucked away at 10605 Stebbins Circle in Northwest Houston, Designer Diva Resale has a warehouse full of consigned clothes.

Owner Michelle Puckett says many items are 90% off.

"We have a lot of brand-new items, new with tags. There are a lot of boutiques that have closed out, and we’ve taken in their merchandise as a consigner," said Puckett.

She showed us a men's ensemble they pulled together.

She pointed to its bolo tie. "This is $29, and the white shirt is $29.80," she said.

And she showed us some looks for ladies.

"The jeans here are $14.80 and the little boots are $11.80," she said.

The store offers personal shoppers who can help you pull pieces together to create a unique look.

"The necklace that’s hidden there, that one is $11, the lime shirt is $9.80, the little vest is $15.80, the skirt is $19.80, and the brand-new boots are $139 dollars," Puckett said, detailing another women's ensemble.

She showed us how items are marked with two tickets. "You will see here our retail price in front is $398, and then in the back its $199. So it’s 50% off the ticket price," she showed us, pointing out the tickets on a pair of boots.

Puckett says they also have designer pieces, often about half off.

And if you really want to save money, she says customers can bring in pieces they already own, such as a shirt, and simply add western jewelry, a belt, a hat, or boots.

"Upcycle it and switch it up and make it look unique for their own style," she said.

Puckett says proceeds benefit young adults with disabilities and women's shelters.

