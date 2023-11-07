Consumer Reports launches app to protect your consumer data

Ever notice after you look at, say a pair of shoes you like, online, you'll start getting ads for those shoes? That's because companies track and sell your online activity and consumer data.

Now Consumer Reports offers a free app to help you take your privacy back.

The app is called Permission Slip. It's using new privacy laws in 12 states to request that companies stop tracking you. In states without these new laws, such as Texas, Consumer Reports says its find most companies will comply with the requests as well.

Countless companies keep files on you.

"Every purchase we make, when we go to a company, to when we go to a store to buy in person, all of that is tracked," said Ginny Fahs with the Consumer Report Innovation Lab.

And data brokers sell that consumer data to other companies.

But hackers can also use your data to steal your identity, and companies can use it to manipulate which ads and opportunities you see online.

"Companies have the power to dictate the information we access, what we read, what we see, what deals we get advertised, what deals we don't get advertised, what jobs we get advertised, what housing we get advertised," said Fahs.

Consumer Reports launched a free app called Permission Slip to help you stop some of your data from being collected and sold.

You can swipe through different companies, and click to see what types of data they collect. You can click on "Do not sell my data," or ask it to delete your data by deleting your account.

The app then sends those companies a written request on your behalf, and can even set up automatic requests to data brokers.

If you have a Facebook or Google account, the app lets you download a list of companies that have uploaded your data to those sites, which is influencing the ads that you're shown.

"Facebook and Google are advertising platforms. They do not sell your data," explained Fahs. "Lots of companies are pouring their data into Facebook and Google, and then Facebook and Google are able to use that to both kind of target and to help companies target."

Permission Slip is a free app for both iOS and Android devices.

There are other apps that help you do this too, some charge fees.

Incogni costs about $13 a month, or $78 for a year. Kanary costs $12 a month, Optery ranges from about $4 to $25 a month, and PrivacyBee is about $17 a month.

Mine is free. It connects to your Gmail account to help you make requests to companies to remove your data.

Yorba also connects to your email account and tracks mailing lists you're on, and can cancel subscriptions set up through your bank account.