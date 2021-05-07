ROADS CLOSED: Construction on I-69 Southwest Freeway will result in major delays over the weekend
HOUSTON - As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, construction on the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange remains underway.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) said all northbound main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday, May 10 at 5 a.m.
Construction crews will be working to make room and start building the foundation for the future I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 northbound and the I-69 southbound ramp to I-610 southbound.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid those areas and look for alternative routes as delays are expected. For additional information and more closures, click HERE.
