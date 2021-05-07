As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, construction on the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange remains underway.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) said all northbound main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday, May 10 at 5 a.m.

KEEP TRACK OF THE TRAFFIC WITH OUR INTERACTIVE MAP

Construction crews will be working to make room and start building the foundation for the future I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 northbound and the I-69 southbound ramp to I-610 southbound.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid those areas and look for alternative routes as delays are expected. For additional information and more closures, click HERE.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP