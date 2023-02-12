Authorities have closed off parts of I-10 following a warehouse leak in west Harris County early Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, so it's unclear exactly what caused the leak, but the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office responded to the 23600 block of Colonial Pkwy in Katy where it was reported.

No injuries have been reported, as of this writing, but feeder roads going north and southbound of Hwy 99 at I-10 have been shut down while crews work to investigate.

In fact, the HCFMO says several different law enforcement agencies have been called to assist them at the scene.

LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

No additional details have been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.